ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the release of wellbeing profiles on every Tennessee county by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), News Channel 11 has compiled data on each in our coverage area.

Each county was ranked based on how far several key indicators performed above or below the state average, and secondary indicators that don’t factor into the rank were also included.

Carter County

Out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Carter County ranks 35th in child wellbeing according to TCCY data.

Economic Well-Being – 48th

The county was just under the state average for overall economic wellbeing, with a low median household income of $44,786 (74th). Rents in Carter County were also low, providing potential relief with a $874 fair market rent (28th) according to TCCY. Child poverty was ranked around the middle of Tennessee counties at 51st with roughly 20.9% of children experiencing poverty in 2020.

In secondary indicators, 41.5% of children under 5 were receiving WIC assistance in 2020. That number is 57.3% higher than the state average.

Education – 63rd

Carter County’s education performance was below that of the rest of the state on average, though TCCY data does not separate county school systems from city and private schooling. Reading proficiency for 3rd-8th graders was tested at 25.6% (55th), while math proficiency was slightly lower at 23.5% (64th). The county saw a graduation rate of 90.5% overall, placing it at rank 67 for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to TCCY data, nearly two-thirds (66.17%) of children from ages 1 to 3 were participating in the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS) during the sample period. The program serves children with disabilities or developmental delays, and Carter County’s rate of children enrolled in TEIS was nearly double the state average in 92nd.

Health – 17th

As Carter County’s highest-performing indicator, health placed in the top 20 of all counties in the state. A high rate of health insurance coverage for children meant 4% went without in 2020, placing the county at 4th. Low birth weight babies made up 7% of births in 2020 for a rank of 12th. Child and teen death counts were ranked at 80th with a rate of 52.4 per 100,000, but TCCY data scientists specified that rates can appear very high in low population communities when there were few overall deaths.

In secondary indicators, Carter County reported an infant mortality rate over double the state average at 15.87 out of every 1000 live births. Neonatal deaths were below half the state average at rank 38.

Family & Community – 25th

Breaking into the top 25 in the state, Carter County’s Family & Community metrics were largely carried by a low rate of births to single mothers (28th) and low rates of substantiated abuse and neglect (37th). School suspension rates were higher than average (56th).

Carter County saw a low rate of marriages in 2020 which landed the area in rank 90. Rates of commitment and retention to state custody were higher than the state average at 63rd and 64th, respectively.

Conclusions

The TCCY cited the county’s high rate of healthy weight births and insurance coverage as one of its strong suits. Alongside a low rate of pay across Carter County, the TCCY expressed concern over a high rate of child and teen deaths.

Potential solutions and best practices were offered by TCCY data scientists, who wrote that consistent enforcement of safety regulations like seat belts and car seats could prevent accidental deaths. Alongside automotive deaths, the TCCY cited recent rises in gun deaths from suicides and shootings and suggested that gun owners in the county maintain safe storage areas for all firearms.

In the financial realm, the TCCY mentioned a focus on aggressive outreach to underserved communities as a potential solution. This could include expanded Snap, WIC and TennCare rollout.

