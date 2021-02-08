Student organizations asking UT to terminate professor who used racially charged acronym in class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several UT student organizations have crafted a joint petition calling for the termination of a professor who used a racially charged acronym during a lesson in an Africana studies class.

“Racism is as much a UTK tradition as the checkerboard,” says the opening line of a letter from several student organizations.

Use the email template in our bio to contact university leadership to demand change and hold them accountable for their actions. pic.twitter.com/7nszs7PYAJ — Student Government Association (@UTKSGA) February 7, 2021

The petition is not signed with student names, but rather with the following names of campus organizations: The Student Government Association of the University of Tennessee, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People UT Knoxville Chapter, Africana Studies Student Association, Black Cultural Programming Committee, National Society of Black Engineers, Progressive Student Alliance, Brothers United for Excellence, Students for Migrant Justice, Black Student Union, Women’s Coordinating Council and the Muslim Student Association.

The University of Tennessee has since issued an update to the incident.

You can read the full response by clicking HERE.

Part of the statement reads, “We will work hard to support our students, staff, and faculty during this difficult time. We must continue our efforts to make ours an inclusive campus, but terminating the faculty member in question will not advance that goal. We are committed to being transparent about the facts, concerns, and actions taken to create inclusive learning environments for all our students, staff, and faculty.”