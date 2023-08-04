MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Raccoons don’t normally have stripes, unless they happen to die on the streets of Memphis.

A driver on his way to work Wednesday morning had to do a double-take after seeing a dead raccoon in the road that had been painted over by city road crew — with a solid white line bisecting its carcass.

A driver in Memphis spotted the striped raccoon Wednesday morning. (Richie EsQuivel)

The driver, Richie EsQuivel, said he stopped a bit further down the road, got out of his car, snapped a picture and posted it on Facebook.

“I guess my first thought was it’s kinda wild,” said EsQuival. “Not something you see every day.”

EsQuivel said the paint job looked pretty fresh, but not so much the raccoon.

“The animal was maybe there for a few days by the looks of it. It’s pretty big and hard to miss,” EsQuivel said.

When asked how something like this may have happened, a spokesperson for the City of Memphis only said that the city planned to remove the deceased raccoon.

“It’s funny how much attention the picture is getting,” EsQuivel said. “It’s kinda sad that just striped over a dead animal. I would assume they have a street sweeper machine come through before they did a job that big, but who knows.”

EsQuivel said it didn’t appear that any other drivers around him noticed the striped raccoon, and it did not impact traffic.