Storms taking aim at South could bring strong tornadoes

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say that severe weather will bring the potential for flash flooding and tornadoes to a large part of the South, stretching from Texas to Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center says that storms on Tuesday could bring large hail and possible tornadoes to Texas, Oklahoma and Gulf Coast states.

On Wednesday, several tornadoes will be possible in a region that includes large parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Louisiana and Tennessee.

The area at enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday is home to more than 9 million people and includes the cities of Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.