States sending the most people to Tennessee

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Tennessee from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Tennessee.

#30. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Tennessee in 2019: 1,215

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Tennessee to Minnesota in 2019: 1,262

— #28 most common destination from Tennessee

#29. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402

— #40 most common destination from Tennessee

#28. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Tennessee in 2019: 1,240

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Tennessee to Utah in 2019: 1,622

— #24 most common destination from Tennessee

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113

— #30 most common destination from Tennessee

#26. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— #21 most common destination from Tennessee

#25. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to Tennessee in 2019: 1,506

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from Tennessee to Alaska in 2019: 301

— #45 most common destination from Tennessee

#24. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Tennessee in 2019: 1,744

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Tennessee to Maryland in 2019: 640

— #34 most common destination from Tennessee

#23. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— #19 most common destination from Tennessee

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Tennessee in 2019: 1,964

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Louisiana in 2019: 1,948

— #22 most common destination from Tennessee

#21. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Tennessee in 2019: 2,101

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Tennessee to Nevada in 2019: 1,372

— #25 most common destination from Tennessee

#20. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Tennessee in 2019: 2,382

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Tennessee to New Jersey in 2019: 527

— #38 most common destination from Tennessee

#19. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

#18. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Tennessee in 2019: 3,821

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Tennessee to Washington in 2019: 3,115

— #18 most common destination from Tennessee

#17. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

— #9 most common destination from Tennessee

#16. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— #14 most common destination from Tennessee

#15. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Tennessee in 2019: 5,252

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Tennessee to Arkansas in 2019: 3,237

— #16 most common destination from Tennessee

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— #13 most common destination from Tennessee

#13. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— #17 most common destination from Tennessee

#12. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

#11. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489

— #12 most common destination from Tennessee

#10. New York

– Moved from New York to Tennessee in 2019: 6,594

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Tennessee to New York in 2019: 5,513

— #10 most common destination from Tennessee

#9. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 8,040

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Tennessee to Virginia in 2019: 5,310

— #11 most common destination from Tennessee

#8. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518

— #20 most common destination from Tennessee

#7. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

#6. California

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— 6.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from California

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— #8 most common destination from Tennessee

#5. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— 6.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— #6 most common destination from Tennessee

#4. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668

— 6.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210

— #1 most common destination from Tennessee

#3. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— 6.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

#2. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— #5 most common destination from Tennessee

#1. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— 10.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— #2 most common destination from Tennessee