NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville) has passed away, according to Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.

Lawmakers across the Volunteer State have taken to social media to share their thoughts and prayers in response to Beck’s death.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear that our colleague, Rep. Bill Beck, has unexpectedly passed away. Bill was a dedicated servant and powerful voice for the city of Nashville, a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) tweeted on Sunday, June 4. “His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor. We express our sincere condolences and prayers to Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rep. Beck will be greatly missed.”

State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) shared a tweet from News 2’s Chris O’Brien about Beck’s passing, adding, “This is just heartbreaking. Bill was a joy to serve with and was liked by virtually everyone. You will be missed my friend. I pray for peace and healing for the Beck family.”

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and colleague, State Representative Bill Beck. He was a passionate public servant whose hard work and unwavering dedication to the people of Nashville served as an example to us all,” the Tennessee House Republicans Twitter account wrote. “We pray for his family and give thanks for a well-lived life of service.”

A fellow Democrat from the Tennessee General Assembly, State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville), tweeted about Beck’s death, saying, “I’m just heartbroken to hear that my friend Rep. Bill Beck has died. We entered the legislature together in 2014 and he was such a genuinely good man. Please pray for his wife Pam, his family, and all who were his friend, which is a whole lot of us in this city who will miss him.”

The following statement was posted on the Tennessee Secretary of State Facebook page Sunday evening: “I am saddened to learn about the passing of Rep. Bill Beck. He was smart, witty, and passionate. He treated others with respect, and he served our state well. Please lift up his family in your prayers.”

According to Beck’s profile on the Tennessee General Assembly website, the 61-year-old, who represented District 51, was married with one child.

The website also listed Beck as a member of the Civil Justice Committee, the State Government Committee, the Transportation Committee, the Ethics Committee, the Civil Justice Subcommittee, the Departments and Agencies Subcommittee, and the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.

Beck reportedly attended University School of Nashville before he got his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belmont University, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the Nashville School of Law.

No additional information has been released about Beck’s death.