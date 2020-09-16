State releases findings of TBI audit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee comptroller’s office released the details of an audit on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

As noticed in a prior audit, TBI management did not ensure that the bureau had comprehensive, up-to-date policies and procedures, which resulted in ineffective internal control, according to the audit report released Tuesday.

The audit also found that TBI did not notify the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators when it removed drug offenders from the state registry, as required by statute.

The audit also claims the bureau did not provide adequate internal controls in two specific areas.

The findings will be presented to the Tennessee House Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Judiciary and Government on Wednesday morning.