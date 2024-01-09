KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its State of the Child in Tennessee 2023″ report, which provides annual information on how children, young people, and their families are doing across the state.

It looks at different areas, such as how they are doing in school, their health, their families’ finances, and how they are being taken care of.

The report aims to help people understand the current situation of children and young people in Tennessee.

Demographics

Racial Diversity

Over the past ten years, the population of children in Tennessee has become more diverse. The largest racial group of non-Hispanic whites accounted for 64% of the child population in 2022, down from 67% in 2012.

By comparing the demographic trends of Generation Alpha to that of Baby Boomers, we can see the changing demographics of Tennessee over just a few generations, specifically within the Spanish-speaking community.

Half of all children born in Tennessee to immigrant parents are from Latin America. One in ten children between the ages of 5 and 17 speak a language other than English at home, with Spanish being the most common non-English language spoken.

Life at Home

Over 80% of Tennessee children are enrolled in a public school. About 25% of children in Tennessee live in households that have received public assistance in the last year.

36% of Tennessee children live in rental housing units. Almost 10% of children in Tennessee live with their grandparents as the head of the household.

In 2022, there were 1,145 children experiencing homelessness across the state of Tennessee and 629 young adults aged 18 to 24. One in 10 families with children reported being behind on rent, and 50% face eviction within the next two months.

Economics

Poverty Effects

In 2022, children of all races and ethnicities experienced a sharp increase in poverty levels. However, American Indian/Alaskan Native and Hispanic children had the most significant increase when comparing pre-and post-pandemic rates.

In 2021, the United States witnessed a significant decline in children living below the supplemental poverty measure. This was due to various policies such as the child tax credit, stimulus, and pandemic EBT.

However, after these programs expired, the percentage of children living below the poverty line returned to previous levels. 17.6 percent of Tennessee children under 18 live below the poverty line in 2022.

Household Employment

Although Median Household Income in Tennessee has increased more than the Consumer Price Index, the Federal Poverty Line has failed to keep up with rising costs. In Tennessee and nationally, approximately 40 percent of households reported that paying for usual household expenses in the last week was challenging.

One in 10 households with children in Tennessee reported their household had experienced a loss of income within the last month.

Child Care Affordability

Many families find it difficult to afford childcare, especially those who rely on a single income. Sometimes, the cost of childcare can even be higher than the cost of rent or mortgage payments. Many licensed childcare facilities are available in the state, but on average, they can only accommodate 76 children. However, this number can vary depending on the number of workers available to care for the children.

The map below breaks this out by county. Counties in shades of blue have ten or more childcare centers per 1,000 children, while counties in shades of green have fewer than ten centers per 1,000 children.

Education

Educators in Tennessee

Unfortunately, one out of 10 childcare workers earn below the poverty line. In Tennessee, the average earnings of a Preschool or Kindergarten teacher in 2021 was $21,249, and the average earnings of a childcare worker was $12,973.

A strong and competent childcare workforce is crucial for a healthy society. When childcare providers are highly skilled and fairly compensated, it creates more opportunities for children’s development and allows parents to focus on their careers.

Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) Results

The pandemic created many challenges for educators, including battling the loss of classroom learning time.

School Infrastructure

According to recent reports, one in ten schools in Tennessee have infrastructure rated as “fair or poor.” To comply with state and federal laws, The report estimates that Tennessee’s public schools require $97.4 million for infrastructure improvements and $5.8 billion needed to bring all existing Tennessee public schools up to a rating of “good or better.”

The following school districts are in the greatest need for renovation funding:

Davidson County: $3.28 billion

Shelby County: $3.63 million

Wilson County: $1.41 million

Williamson County: $1.40 million

Rutherford County: $1.31 million

Montgomery County: $1.01 million

Bristol: $89.4 million

Robertson County: $82.1 million

Hamilton County: $64.9 million

Sevier County: $60.0 million

Health

Disability Statistics

According to the latest report, 4.9 percent of children under 18 in Tennessee are reported to have a disability. Out of these, 4.6 percent have cognitive difficulty, 1.1 percent have self-care difficulty, 1.0 percent have vision difficulty, 0.6 percent have ambulatory difficulty, and 0.5 percent have hearing difficulty.

Mental Health

The following are the most common chronic health and disability diagnoses among students in Tennessee:

44,706 students are diagnosed with ADHD

24,429 students have been diagnosed with an “other” condition

20,940 students are diagnosed with a mental health disorder

16,956 students are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder

56% of school districts had either zero or only one psychological professional on staff. This is a problem as The National Association of Social Work standards call for a ratio of at least one professional per 250 students.

In 2021, Tennessee ranked among the top 20 states in the rate of suicides among ages 9-17 and in the top 10 in the rate of firearm suicides among the same ages. Since 2018, the firearm suicide rate among young adults has increased from 10.3 per 100,000 to 14.1 per 100,000.

Of the 164 suicides between 2018 and 2021, 80 of them were from firearms, 55 from suffocation, and ten from poisoning.

Across all measures, 11th graders had the highest rate of suicidal behaviors. They were also the most likely to have asked for help before their attempt.

Teenagers

Teenage Mothers

Tennessee has experienced a rise in births by mothers under 15 in 2021 and 2022.

Societal Pressures

As the bar graph below depicts, nearly 3 in 10 students reported within the last month their mental health was most of the time or always not good. Poor mental health was much more prevalent among high school girls.

Forty-three percent of students reported eating less food, fewer calories, or foods low in fat to lose weight or keep from gaining weight. Among girls, this jumped to 54 percent.

Between 2019 and 2021, there was a decrease in the percentage of students bullied on school property but an increase in those who were electronically bullied. Nearly one in five students reported being bullied on school property, and more than one in six had been bullied electronically within the last year.

Substances Use – Nicotine, Alcohol, and Drugs

Eighteen percent of high school students currently vape. 1 in 18 students vape daily. Five percent of high school students currently smoke cigarettes, down from 28 percent in 2003.

Nearly one in four students reported they had been offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property.

Researchers found that children’s experiences and access to different resources can differ even if they live in the same city. This is called the Child Opportunity Gap, and it shows how some children have better opportunities than others.

Teens and Young People Crime

The crime rate, including youth crime, has steadily decreased over the decade. In youth crime, there was a larger-than-usual drop in 2020 and a subsequent increase back near previous levels in 2021 and 2022.

Child Opportunity Index

Child Abuse and Trafficking

The number of abuse death investigations and resulting substantiations has mainly remained consistent since 2016.

Of the 47 substantiated abuse deaths in 2020, 70 percent of the victims had contact with the Department of Children’s Services within the three years before their death. Between 2014 and 2020, 62 percent of victims had prior contact with DCS.

According to The National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System, there were 111 victims of Child Sex Trafficking in Tennessee in 2021.

Report: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tccy/documents/stateofthechild/StateoftheChild2023Final.pdf