Sportsbook in ‘good standing’ after court blocked suspension

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State regulators say the operator of a sports betting app in Tennessee is now in “good standing” after it faced a suspension over suspected debit card fraud by some users, then successfully sued to resume taking wagers.

In a letter this week, Tennessee Lottery General Counsel Alonda McCutcheon wrote that the temporary suspension of Tennessee Action 24/7 is “null and void” and that the state regulators do not have an active investigation about the allegations.

Lottery officials suspended the company’s sportsbook license in March. Action 24/7 sued over the suspension, and the judge in March ordered the reinstatement while the case proceeds.

