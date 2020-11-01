Sports betting now legal in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Sports betting is now officially legal in Tennessee.

Betting went live Sunday morning and now authorized companies are taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

Four operators are close to being ready to launch, and three of those have already completed all requirements.

Representative Rick Staples says he worked to get sports betting passed in the Volunteer State for years to make up for lost tax dollars.

“It was an uphill battle, but the Tennessee minority worked on a bipartisan project to what could make us billions of dollars. Which is the reason I started the program to supplement the money we were losing from taxes.” Rep. Rick Staples

The state’s share of the betting dollars is even more appealing now, with COVID-19 restrictions cutting into taxes on the entertainment industry.

That money will be going to schools, roads, and infrastructure, much like the Tennessee Lottery.

