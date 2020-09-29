Sports bar & restaurant co-owned by Drew Brees opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Walk-On’s Bistreaux, a sports bar and restaurant chain co-owned by NFL star Drew Brees, opened its a brand-new location in Knoxville on Tuesday.

Walk-on’s celebrated its Knoxville grand-opening on Tuesday by giving away 20 mini footballs autographed by co-owner Drew Brees and limited edition t-shirts. The new restaurant is also accepting entries to win free food for a year and will announce the winner through Oct. 19.

It is the first Walk-On’s location in the state of Tennessee and the 44th location nationwide.

The chain was founded by Brandon Landry, a former basketball walk-on at Louisiana State University. According to the chain’s website, Warner and fellow walk-on Jack Landry first sketched out their idea for the restaurant on the back of a napkin while the team flew back from a road game against the University of Tennessee.

“We are honored and excited to bring Walk-On’s to Tennessee, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the Knoxville community,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a proud Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great location, across from West Town Mall, and we are thrilled to be able to add 250 great jobs to the local economy. Our incredible All-American Team will join us in introducing this one-of-a-kind brand to everyone in the area. Walk-On’s signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere is unlike anything else in Knoxville, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area. We look forward to celebrating with everyone next week.”

In an interview with Forbes, founder Brandon Landry said Drew Brees would visit their location near the Superdome in New Orleans before eventually investing in the company.

Located at 7621 Kingston Pike, the restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsknoxville.