Spokesperson: Tenn. Gov. plans to extend ‘local authority’ for mask mandates through 2020, details expected Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A spokesperson for the Tennessee Governor’s Office confirmed Monday in an e-mail that Governor Lee does plan to allow localities to keep mask mandates through the end of the year.
That e-mail Monday read in part, “Yes, he intends to extend the local authority for mask mandates before it expires at the end of this month…”
It was also noted that Governor Lee has not yet signed an executive order and does not plan to do so until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson.
On September 29, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.
We are expected to learn more about this extension at Governor Lee’s news briefing on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.
