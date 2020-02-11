South Knoxville’s Ancient Lore Village site to be redeveloped into event venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What was once the future site of a fantasy-themed resort in Knoxville will now be redeveloped into an event venue, officials said Monday.

According to paperwork filed in Knox County, the Ancient Lore Village lot south of the river will be redeveloped to become a wedding and event venue.

In January 2019, organizers announced a 40-acre fantasy resort coming to South Knoxville set to open 2020 based on Boyd Hollow Resorts’ CEO Tom Boyd’s book, The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth.

By December, ALV officials said the resort would not be built in South Knoxville after “amenities were added to the resort that were well beyond the scope of what was originally planned for the company’s property in South Knoxville.”

Boyd says the paperwork was filed with Knoxville-Knox County planning and hopes the board will hear the proposal in the next couple of weeks.