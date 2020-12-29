Sources: Feds investigate evidence Nashville bomber hunted ‘lizard people,’ other alien beings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal investigators are looking into evidence the Antioch man who detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville Christmas morning had spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park and was interested in “lizard people,” according to law enforcement sources.

The sources told ABC News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, may have been motivated, at least in part, by “paranoia over 5G technology,” but that they also found writings that contained ramblings about assorted conspiracy theories, including the idea of shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination.

Federal agencies are working to figure out if the beliefs somehow contributed to Warner detonating a bomb inside of an RV parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday, killing himself, injuring three others, and damaging more than 40 buildings.

Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and Petula Clark’s song “Downtown.”

Metro police and the FBI have not revealed if they believe the AT&T building where the RV was parked was Warner’s intended target, but said they are investigating.

Investigators are also working to analyze chemical residue from the scene and determine the chemicals that were used to make the bomb.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Warner had recently given away his car and told the recipient he had cancer. The computer consultant also reportedly told an employer he was retiring and signed a document that transferred his longtime home in Antioch to a California woman for nothing in return.