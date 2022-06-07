(WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s first novel is going to the big screen, and now, a major media company has signed on to the project.

Parton and Reece Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine announced Tuesday they have partnered with Sony Pictures on the film adaptation of “Run, Rose, Run,” the best-selling novel that Parton co-authored with James Patterson. Parton will star in the film.

The Southern fiction thriller debuted in March at No. 1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers book list.

“Run, Rose, Run” tells the story of a young singer-songwriter “on the rise and on the run” who sings about “the hard life behind her,” according to a synopsis of the novel, and “Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Parton released an album in March that accompanies the novel.