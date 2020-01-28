Some Tennessee voucher participants could still face taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top education officials say a small number of parents who participate in the state’s latest school voucher imitative might be taxed for participating in the program.

The development on Monday comes after months of debate between policy officials, education advocates and lawmakers over whether the new school vouchers for private education will be considered federally taxable income for parents.

Under the law, the vouchers — worth up to $7,100 annually for private education — cannot go to families whose income exceeds twice the federal income eligibility for free school lunch.

