Soaky Mountain Waterpark will open next season with a new slide

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Swimmers will have a new slide to try out when Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens in 2022.

According to a social media post, the new slide known as The Edge will be located on the edge of the waterpark and span two football fields.

Sliders will walk up a 70-foot tower to reach two dueling slides. Once the light turns green you can slide down a three-story drop, go through two enclosed tube segments, be tossed into a boomerang wall all before finding your way to the finish line.

In addition to the slide, the park plans to expand the decking area by adding large umbrellas around the park so that park attendees can find some shade.

The park will open for the new season on May 14, 2022.