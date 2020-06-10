Soaky Mountain Waterpark to officially open June 27

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials, together with Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox, broke ground today on the new 50-acre Soaky Mountain Waterpark being constructed at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tenn. (Source: Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new East Tennessee waterpark will officially open for business later this month.

PREVIOUS: New Soaky Mountain Waterpark anticipates Summer 2020 opening

According to a post from Soaky Mountain Waterpark, the Sevierville attraction will open on June 27 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sneak previews are available on June 25 and 26 for season pass holders and guests who buy tickets from Wilderness at the Smokies.

Season passes for 2020 and 2021 will go on sale on June 26.

The waterpark will have restricted capacity due to COVID-19 precautions, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of their visits online.

Children ages 3 and up will require tickets, but guests of Wilderness at the Smokies will receive a $20 discount on admission.

A release from the waterpark says Soaky Mountain will remain open through Labor Day, with select days of operation in September .