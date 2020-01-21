Breaking News
Woman arrested in Washington County, Virginia homicide investigation
Snowman statue missing from downtown Gatlinburg

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg says its been days since a local celebrity was last seen in town.

A snowman statue has been missing from his typical spot on a Gatlinburg bench for over three days, the city said Tuesday. ‘Hal’ stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gatlinburg Police Department.

