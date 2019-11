GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday marks the return of snow tubing season at Ober Gatlinburg.

The snow tubing park will begin daily operation at 11 a.m. Tubing sessions will be held in sunshine, rain, sleet and snow with the addition of a canopy over the tubing course.

New this 10th Snow Tubing season: a canopy over the Magic Carpet!! It will be there to protect you from the elements while #snowtubing this year! Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Monday, November 11, 2019

You must be 3 years or older to go on the tubes.

Snow tubing season will wrap up in March.