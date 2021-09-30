Several people view a wall of Smith & Wesson handguns during the National Rifle Association convention Friday, April 13, 2007 in St. Louis. The 136th annual meeting of the NRA runs through Sunday and is expected to draw 60,000 visitors. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Smith & Wesson, one of America’s oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.

In addition to relocating the headquarters, Smith & Wesson will move its distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to the Partnership Park North industrial park in Blount County. The move will create 750 new jobs, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company plans to break ground on the Partnership Park North site before the end of the year.

“The strong support we have received from the State of Tennessee and the entire leadership of Blount County throughout this process, combined with the quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and low cost of living in the Greater Knoxville area has left no doubt that Tennessee is the ideal location for Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters. We would like to specifically thank Governor Lee for his decisive contributions, and the entire state legislature for their unwavering support of the 2nd Amendment and for creating a welcoming, business friendly environment.” Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. President and CEO Mark Smith

State officials say Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for employment in the small arms and ammunition sector, with employment increasing by 54% over the last five years. There are over 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers located in Tennessee.

“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing,” Gov. Bill Lee. “We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs.”

S&W won’t be the only firearms manufacturer in Blount County. In 2017, firearms manufacturer SCCY Industries, LLC invested $22.5 million to build a new Maryville-based facility.

“The collaborative efforts between the Blount Partnership, the state of Tennessee, Blount County and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, and many others have added another solid company in Smith & Wesson to our already bustling economy,” Maryville Mayor Andy White. “Relocating their headquarters to our area will provide great jobs for generations to come. We welcome their leadership and their families to our community, knowing they have found a new home.”