Slave market historical marker damaged in Tennessee, will be repaired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials said a historical marker in Tennessee noting the location of a slave market owned by Nathan Bedford Forrest was cracked from its base in a possible act of vandalism.

The marker outside the Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis was broken apart sometime Saturday.

The 2018 marker titled “Forrest and the Memphis Slave Trade” pinpoints the location of Forrest’s slave market and explains his part in slave trading.

Forrest was a Confederate Army general and Ku Klux Klan member.

Church officials said they believe the marker wasn’t broken accidentally. They also weren’t sure why it was vandalized.

Officials say they will repair the marker.