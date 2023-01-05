SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Skeletal remains found in December were identified as a man who was last seen in September 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

September 7, 2021 was the last time 25-year-old Dylan Kenneth Wayne LaFollette was seen. Hunters found his skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Indian Warpath Road on Dec. 5, 2022 near where he was last seen, the sheriff’s office said.

According to police, an examination of the remains by an anthropologist at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center positively identified the remains as LaFollette.

When LaFollette was reported missing on September 10, 2021, the last place police were told that he was seen was on Walnut Hill Lane in Sevier County, near Sevierville.

Police say that multiple searches were conducted, K-9s and drones were deployed in the area where LaFollette was last seen after he was reported missing, but he wasn’t found at that time.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into Lafollette’s death is still continuing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.