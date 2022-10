Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Roane County man missing from Harriman.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — The man at the center of a Silver Alert activated Sunday night has been found safe in Blount County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Thank you for helping us to spread the word!” TBI tweeted Monday morning.

On Sunday night, a Silver Alert had been activated for a man missing from Harriman, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Earl Eugene Foster, 87, was believed to have gone missing but was later located safely in Blount County.