Should TN school buses have seatbelts? Gov. Lee expects debate after deadly crash in Meigs County

TENNESSEE (WATE) — After the deadly school bus crash Oct. 27 in Meigs County, Governor Bill Lee says he expects debate over whether seatbelts should be installed in Tennessee school buses.

The company IMMI says they were the first to engineer seat belts on school buses 20 years ago.

Opponents argue that seatbelts could prevent a child from getting off the bus after a crash; but according to IMMI, lap and shoulder belts would be under the same regulations as those used in a smaller vehicles.

Those in favor of seatbelt usage on school buses say not having them goes against the message parents give their children.

“And then at five years old when so many get on a school bus and there’s no lap and shoulder belt, you know that is a message that we’re sending that is very mixed from the one that we have been trying to instill in our kids since day one which is safety and please buckle up.” Julie Cooley – IMMI VP of Corporate Communications

Gov. Lee said he expects to have the issue of school bus safety to come up in the legislature next year.

