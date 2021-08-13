Sheriff’s office opens investigation into heated Tennessee school board meeting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it is investigating the events surrounding a Williamson County School Board meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting ended with a temporary mask mandate being issued for elementary school students. After the meeting, healthcare workers and board members were seen being heckled and threatened by parents who opposed the mandate.

The incident even caught the eye of President Joe Biden, who called healthcare workers “heroes” during the pandemic.

The mandate goes into effect Thursday, August 12 and expires at 11:59 p.m. on September 21. Masks will be required while inside all elementary schools and buses.

Religious and medical exemptions will be allowed and teachers will be allowed to remove masks when teaching from at least six feet from their students.

No other information was released.