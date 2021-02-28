Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Sevier County on Friday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s confirmed authorities found a body in a wooded area around the 500 block of King Branch Road on Friday.

The sheriff’s office issued a release, saying the body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Gatlinburg PD and the 4th Judicial Atty. General’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no other information is available.