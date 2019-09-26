Sheriff: Inmate gives birth in Tennessee jail cell

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a female inmate has given birth in a Tennessee jail cell.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told news outlets that the woman was sitting over a toilet in labor on Tuesday when detention center staff responded to assist her.

Fitzhugh says both the mother and infant were taken to the hospital and are doing fine.

No further details were immediately available.

