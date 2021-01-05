Sheriff: 650 grams of meth discovered during drug bust in Monroe County, Tenn.

Monroe County Sheriff: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS INVESTIGATORS TO A RESIDENCE ON REAGAN VALLEY ROAD, WHERE 650 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE WAS DISCOVERED.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop in Monroe County led deputies to a home where 650 grams of methamphetamines were discovered, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

On Monday, deputies stopped a car they spotted leaving a known drug trafficking location, along Reagan Valley Road in Tellico Plains.

During the stop, deputies searched the car and found more than $22,000 in alleged drug money. After that, deputies searched the home and found approximately 650 grams of (ice) methamphetamine.

Right now, charges are pending on several individuals as the investigation continues.