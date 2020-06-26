Sheriff: 3 charged after toddler found in kennel on Henry County, Tenn. property

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged after a child was found inside of a kennel in a trailer with several mice and snakes, including a ten-foot boa constrictor, according to the Henry County sheriff.

During a news conference Friday morning, Sheriff Monte Belew said 42-year-old Heather Scarbrough, 46-year-old and T.J. Brown and 82-year-old Charles Brown were all arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated cruelty to animals. The three face various other charges, as well.

Charles Brown(Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

Heather Ray Scarbrough (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas Brown (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff, deputies responded Thursday to a home on Dale Cemetery Road following an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty. Inside of a trailer on the property, deputies said they found a one-year-old child in a kennel.

There was also a ten-foot boa constrictor and seven other snakes inside the room with the child, including two snakes that were right above the child’s head, Belew revealed. He added there were several buckets up against the kennel that contained 150 to 200 mice.

Belew said there were also 15 to 20 dogs running loose inside, as well as thousands of cockroaches and maggots. The floor was covered in feces, he said.

From the property, the sheriff said his deputies seized 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, ten rabbits, four parakeets, three cats, eight snakes and one pheasant. He added there were also 531 mice, rats and hamsters, as well as a gecko and three sugar gliders.

Investigators also found 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns, including one AR-15.

All three suspects are jailed in Henry County on a $300,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court later this month.