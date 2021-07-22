‘Shark Week’ blimp spotted over Knoxville Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Discovery is encouraging “Shark Week” fans to “breach for the skies!” The special fin-tastic surprise was spotted over downtown Knoxville around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

We have received several reports of a shark sighting in downtown Knoxville. We can confirm that it was just the #SharkWeek2021 blimp! pic.twitter.com/9aGRA7YYbd — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 22, 2021

In honor of “Shark Week,” fans along the East Coast have seen the first-ever Shark Week Blimp, which began soaring the skies in late June leading up to “Shark Week” earlier this month. It took off from Nashville.

The blimp measures at 128 feet long and 44 feet high and is painted as a great white shark along with Discovery’s “Shark Week” logos. While real-life great white sharks swim around 50 miles a day, the Shark Week Blimp has been traveling around 250 miles each day during its trip. The initial flight of the Shark Week Blimp was to get fans excited for “Shark Week,” which began July 11 on Discovery and discovery+.

Discovery says blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek