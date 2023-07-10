KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting in Sevierville at a hotel, according to police.

The Sevierville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Days Inn on Winfield Dunn Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, a City of Sevierville spokesperson told WATE. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance. Police added that the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

One person has been detained for questioning, according to the spokesperson.