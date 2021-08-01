Sevierville Police: 2 shot, 3 detained following shooting at Soaky Mountain

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police Department spokesperson Bob Stahlke confirmed SPD responded to a reported shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The alleged shooter and two other individuals have been detained, according to Stahlke. The initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred in the waterpark parking lot that led to shots being fired.

Stahlke said two women were shot, one was taken to UT Medical Center and the other was taken to LeConte Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story.