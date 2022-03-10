KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old and neglect charges involving four other minors. Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33, of Sevierville, was arrested Wednesday, March 9, without incident.

An ambulance responded Jan. 1 to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on Sims Road. Emergency responders took the 3-year-old to LeConte Medical Center. The child was then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville and died on Jan. 11.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, an investigation by detectives and the Department of Children’s Services contradicted the mother’s initial report that the child was injured in a fall. A grand jury returned indictments Feb. 28 accusing Behunin of injuring her child.

According to a Sevier County indictment Behunin faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, 12 counts of especially aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of 8, two counts of child neglect of a child under the age of 8 and one count of child neglect of a child under the age of 18. She is being held in Sevier County Jail on a $1 million bond.