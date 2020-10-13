Sevierville foot doctor, two patients indicted for fraudulent prescriptions

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State and federal officials have indicted a Sevierville podiatrist and two patients for TennCare and prescription drug fraud.

The owner of Webb Foot & Ankle Clinic in Sevierville, 45-year-old Michael C. Webb, has been arrested after a joint investigation by the FBI, TBI, Tennessee Dept. of Health and U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services determined he and two patients engaged in a scheme where he would write fake prescriptions for oxycodone and gabapentin in exchange for keeping a portion of the pills for himself.

Webb has been charged with two counts of TennCare fraud, four counts of prescription drug fraud and one count of tampering with evidence. Christy Anna Stiles, 48, has been charged with 19 counts of TennCare fraud and one count of theft of services. Carley Stiles Davis, 38, was indicted on eight counts of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services.

Carley Stiles Davis, 38

Source: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation

Both women used their TennCare benefits to purchase the pills. Further investigation revealed that in an effort to make the fraudulent prescriptions appear legitimate, Webb presented the Department of Health with fabricated medical records. Additionally, Webb billed TennCare for services that were never provided on at least two occasions.

Webb and Stiles were booked into the Sevier County Jail on bonds of $25,000. Davis was booked into the jail on a $15,000 bond. A photo of Stiles was not immediately available.