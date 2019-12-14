Sevier County mother accused of leaving baby unattended in vehicle to go drink in bar

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevier County mother is facing child abuse, neglect and DUI charges after witnesses say she left her 9-month-old infant unattended in her car while she allegedly went to drink in a bar.

Emily K. Mitchell, who turns 28 on Saturday, was arrested early Thursday morning after witnesses reported she had been in The Roaming Gnome Pub & Eatery for more than an hour, allegedly drinking, and had left her infant in the car; when she tried to leave, a citizen opened the driver’s side door, turned off the car and took the keys from her.

It was also 27 degrees outside.

Multiple witnesses signed statements regarding the incident, telling police they witnessed the child left unattended in the running vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they questioned Mitchell about her child and her drinking.

The police report states Mitchell told police she had had a few drinks and was perfectly fine to drive home – and her child was fine unattended in the car while she was drinking.

Police found empty beer cans inside the car; police also confirmed Mitchell had purchased her first liquor drink at 1:19 a.m. and had had four drinks total by 2:39 a.m.

Police also found the infant, while Mitchell was in the bar, had leaked through their diaper and spit up – a choking hazard potentially putting the child in danger.

The police report states Mitchell consented to a blood test, was read her Miranda rights and arrested on DUI charges, as well as child abuse and neglect charges.

Police could not share the child’s status in the wake of the arrest.

