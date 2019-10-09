Sevier County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Pigeon Forge man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend after local authorities responded to report of a woman pushed from a car lying in the roadway.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, officers responded to the 800 block of Gnatty Branch Road Tuesday morning for a report of a female that had been pushed from a car and was lying in the roadway.

Officers found a female, later identified as 19-year-old Jessi Tucker, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

After an investigation by Sevier County Sheriff’s Detectives Hayden K. Ownby, 22, was taken into custody at his home in Pigeon Forge.

Ownby was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and was booked into Sevier County Jail under a $1 million bond. He has initial court appearance set for Wednesday, November 13.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

