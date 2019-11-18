Seven juveniles arrested for attack, robbery at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police arrested seven juveniles, two with active warrants, after responding to a report of a robbery at the West Town Mall on Saturday.

KPD officers responded to a reported robbery at the West Town Mall just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Two victims, a 26-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, said they had been assaulted and robbed.

The male victim said he had been shopping when he was attacked and robbed by between six and eight younger males. The female victim stated that she observed the altercation, attempted to intervene and was subsequently attacked and robbed as well.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Seven male juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16 were apprehended and taken into custody shortly after the incident. Four defendants were apprehended at the Taco Bell on Kingston Pike, two were apprehended during a traffic stop of a Chevy Silverado and a seventh and final suspect was apprehended after they abandoned a Hyundai Genesis that had been seen being followed by the Chevy Silverado.

Both the Hyundai Genesis and the Chevy Silverado were reported stolen out of the Chattanooga / north Georgia area.

All seven suspects were positively identified by the two victims, while two of the suspects were found to have active warrants out of Hamilton County.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.