Services set for Sevier County, Tenn. teacher Brooke Sampson killed in van accident

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Services for Brooke Asheley Sampson, a Sevier County, Tenn. teacher killed when a tree fell on the van she was riding in, will be Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Sevierville.

The family will receive friends from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Sevierville, 317 Parkway, according to Atchley Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements. A full obituary will be posted later on the funeral home’s site.

Sampson, 36, of Seymour, was killed Friday when the City of Sevierville van she was riding in was hit by a tree. Four others were injured and treated at area hospitals. Her husband, Michael, who works for the city, was also in the van.

Sevier County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Debra Cline said “She was respected by her colleagues at school and by colleagues across the county. She was loved by the children she worked with and by the parents of the children she worked with.

“She was one of the most talented and creative people you would ever meet. She was completely dedicated to making sure children had every opportunity to grow socially, emotionally and academically.”

Sevierville Immediate School Principal Dr. Terri Dodge said “Brooke Sampson was an inspiring teacher who went above and beyond for her students. She was highly committed to excellence and student success.

“She was enthusiastic about learning and motivated by challenging opportunities. Brooke was a shining example for her students and highly respected and admired by her colleagues.

“Brooke had a positive spirit and a zest for life. She especially enjoyed hiking in the GSMNP. Brooke was a special person, dear friend, and an absolute joy to be around. She truly made the world a better place. Brooke will be missed by all. “

