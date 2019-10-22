Senator Blackburn declares support of Kurds in Syria during media call

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., watches election returns in her race for the U.S. Senate with former Gov. Phil Bredesen Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(WJHL) – In a statewide media conference call, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) stated several times that she stands with the Kurdish people in Syria.

On the call, Blackburn spoke about her meeting Monday with President of the Syrian Democratic Council Ilham Ahmed.

“She has really shown her tenacity and her leadership,” Blackburn said of Ahmed regarding Ahmed’s fight for the Kurdish people in Syria.

Blackburn reiterated comments she had made following the Monday meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria. At that meeting, she was joined by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Linsey Graham (R-S.C.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

“You and the Kurdish people have been so steadfast in this fight. It is so important that we realize that and we honor that,” Blackburn said to Ahmed at the Monday meeting. “As you have heard her say, securing the air space, having that no-fly zone, securing these camps where these ISIS fighters are being held, making certain that Turkey is out of this safe zone so that the Kurdish and the Syrian Democratic Forces are going to be safe in this area, all of this is vitally important. They have depended on us for that because we have assured them we would be there. It is important for us to make certain that we continue to support our Kurdish partners. We appreciate you being here to meet with us.”

Ilham Ahmed, President of the Syrian Democratic Council has shown resilient leadership and courage for the Kurdish people. We appreciate you being here to meet with us yesterday. pic.twitter.com/N0zKKj5c3T — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 22, 2019

Blackburn also mentioned on the call that she believes that the United States must ensure that “nobody is carrying out ethnic cleansing on the Kurds.”

As the Syrian oil fields are the primary source of income for the Syrian Democratic Council, Blackburn feels that the U.S. should assist in keeping it safe and out of the hands of terrorist organizations like ISIS.

United States President Donald J. Trump has made some negative comments towards the Kurdish community recently, saying “They’ve got a lot of sand over there (in Syria), so there’s a lot of sand there that they can play with.”

The largest community of Kurdish people in the U.S. is in Nashville. Sen. Backburn said on the media call Monday that she disagrees with Trump’s sentiments and is grateful for the Kurdish sacrifices that have been made in the fight against the terrorist organization, ISIS.

“The SDF have made significant sacrifices and contributions to the liberation of areas controlled by ISIS and the defeat of the so-called physical caliphate, losing nearly 11,000 brave fighters along the way,” reads a press release that Sen. Blackburn referenced on the conference call.

When Blackburn was questioned whether she agreed with Trump about comparing his impeachment inquiries to a lynching, she said: “It is not a terminology that I would’ve used.”

She also offered her condolences to the family of former Tennessee state Sen. Reggie Tate who was found dead in his home Monday.

It is with heavy hearts that Tennesseans learn about the passing of former State Senator Reggie Tate. His commitment to Memphis was undoubtable. Reggie’s loss will be felt throughout the community. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 22, 2019

“His commitment to Memphis can never be questioned,” Sen. Blackburn said about Tate’s service to Shelby County.

Blackburn was also questioned about Trump’s decision to change the location of the G7 Summit, to which she answered that she has “no insight” to the location decision-making process, but supports a “neutral location.”

“We always appreciate the opportunity to showcase our great state to the world,” she said to questions requesting if the summit could be held in Tennessee but reiterated that she has no knowledge of the location.