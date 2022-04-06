NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has blocked a new redistricting map for the Tennessee Senate.

The panel said Wednesday that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

The 21-page ruling gives lawmakers 15 days to fix the problem or the judges will impose an “interim apportionment map” that will apply only to the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, the filing deadline for Senate hopefuls will be pushed back to May 5. The deadline was previously Thursday.

A spokesperson for Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he was still reviewing the decision Wednesday and did not have an immediate comment.