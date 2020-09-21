Sen. Marsha Blackburn: ‘The Senate is going to do its job’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R- Tenn.) joined Fox News’s The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton to discuss the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the next steps in filling the vacancy.

The Senate is going to do its job…. Those of us at the Judiciary Committee will do our due diligence. We will prepare properly for the hearing. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to go onto the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Blackburn said she supports President Donald Trump’s decision to move forward with a nomination.

“Yes, I do support [the decision],” Blackburn said. “This is the president’s constitutional duty, and 29 times, presidents and the Senate of the same party have moved forward and have done the nomination in an election year. You would have to go back to 1880 to find a time when they decided to leave a seat vacant.”

