Sen. Marsha Blackburn given a primetime role in RNC Night 3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee United States Senator Marsha Blackburn says she isn’t nervous ahead of her Wednesday night speech in primetime.

After all, it will be her fourth time speaking at the Republican National Convention.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to represent our great state and American people,” Blackburn told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith in an interview ahead of the convention speech.

Wednesday night Blackburn will speak in primetime just before Second Lady Karen Pence who appears just prior to her husband Vice President Mike Pence, the final speech of the night.

Ahead of her speech tonight at the #RNC2020 , U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) @VoteMarsha told me she'll talk about America's heroes. She also praised @realDonaldTrump 's response to COVID-19 and said the media "uses the virus". Story at 6pm on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/hLAmaxtGGk — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) August 26, 2020

Blackburn said she’ll focus on America’s heroes including veterans, front line workers, and law enforcement officers who she says are under attack.

“They get terrible insults thrown at them,” Blackburn said. “But regardless, they are so committed.”

Senator Blackburn says convention watchers will notice contrasts between a Democratic Party she says has moved left and a Republican Party aligned with the majority of American values.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., walks onto the stage with President Donald Trump at a rally Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Johnson City, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

“I say the GOP should make the point that we are the “great opportunity party”. That is what the GOP party stands for, and we should make that point every single day.”

Another contrast – the Democratic Party has a female on the Presidential ticket, making history in 2020 with the first-ever nominee who’s a woman of color. Blackburn says she’s worked alongside Senator Kamala Harris.

“She and I always have had very pleasant exchanges,” she said. “Philosophically, politically, we’re at opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Last week, Democratic Candidate Joe Biden blamed President Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. During the first two nights of the convention, the RNC has told a different story. Speakers have praised the President’s response.

Blackburn said the President has handled the pandemic with skill and effectiveness, and she pointed to his decision to block travel from China.

“You had Joe Biden jump out there and say, ‘This is like a flu and what you’re doing is racist,” she said.

“This saved thousands of lives,” Blackburn said.

You can watch live coverage of Night 3 of the Republican National Convention at 10 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.