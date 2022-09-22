WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Marsha Blackburn has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate the use of puberty blockers on minors.

In a letter to the FDA, Blackburn asked the agency for information on the administering of hormone antagonists to those diagnosed with gender dysphoria or for transgender care, including what trials or studies have been conducted and how many reports of adverse effects the FDA has received among minor patients.

The Tennessee senator also asked the FDA to conduct studies on the long-term effects on pediatric patients who were administered hormone antagonists for gender dysphoria or transgender care.

Blackburn’s letter comes amid controversy surrounding Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s pediatric transgender health clinic. The senator said she supports Gov. Bill Lee’s call for an investigation into the clinic.