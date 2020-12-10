Sen. Lamar Alexander spotted playing Christmas music on piano in US Senate building

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander was captured by a NewsNation producer playing Christmas music on a piano in the middle of the rotunda at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.

In a brief clip posted to Twitter, Sen. Alexander played “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” before going into “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

Randomly stumbled on Sen. Alexander playing Christmas music on the piano in the Russell Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/8CHal5y1Vq — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) December 9, 2020

The Republican from Maryville has held office since 2003, and announced in 2018 that he would not seek a fourth term in 2020. The 80-year-old Alexander also served as the 45th governor of Tennessee from 1979 to 1987 and served as the 5th US Secretary of Education under President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

“As a United States Senator, I wake up every day thinking I may be able to do something good for our country, and I go to bed most nights thinking that I have,” Sen. Alexander stated in a tweet.