Katrina Robinson responds to the criminal complaint against her Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson was found guilty of four of five counts of wire fraud Thursday afternoon.

Robinson was facing federal wire fraud charges after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from The Healthcare Institute, a certified nursing school she founded, and spending the money on personal expenses.

Robinson was originally facing 20 counts. Earlier this week, a federal judge acquitted her of 15 of those counts, saying there was evidence that matched to the government’s different theories and that switching theories could have resulted in a mistrial.

Robinson and her defense team maintained her innocence prior to and throughout the trial. She took the stand Tuesday afternoon and denied any wrongdoing.

“I have been wrongly accused,” Robinson said. “I have been dragged through the mud by the federal government, when the federal government knew good and well that I did not do that.”

Her sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5.