JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over the weekend, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) traveled with a group of Tennessee sheriffs and mayors to Laredo, Texas, as deaths due to illicit drugs such as fentanyl continue to rise.

“In 2021 the number one cause of death in America for people between the ages of 18 and 45 – drug overdose – the majority of that, fentanyl,” Hagerty said in an interview on Thursday.

While a large quantity of this synthetic drug is brought into the country at the southern border, Hagerty says, it’s Tennesseans, among others, that are suffering the consequences.

“I hear is the same thing over and over again, each month is worse than the month before it in terms of the numbers of deaths that we’re experiencing by drug overdoses here in Tennessee,” he said.

It is why Hagerty has introduced a piece of legislation, the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossing Act.

“We know this is happening,” he said. “The border agents need a tool to stop this and my legislation enables that. It expands Title 42 and gives our Border Patrol agents one more tool to protect our border.”

Title 42 is a law developed in 2020 after the start of the pandemic. The language of the law allows for mass deportations at the southern border, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced earlier this year that it will no longer authorize Title 42 beginning on May 23.

However, Hagerty believes getting rid of Title 42 would be a big mistake.

“What greater public health issue do we have than the number of drug overdoses that we’re experiencing right now?” he said. “[U.S. Border Agents] told me that there is going to be a tidal wave of illegal immigration waiting for the 23rd of May to get there. They’ll be no way that they can handle it, they’ll be completely overwhelmed.”

According to multiple reports, a bipartisan group of senators is expected to introduce a proposal to stop the CDC from pulling the power of Title 42 later this month.

It’s a proposal that Hagerty would support.

“This is a national security crisis that we’ve got to deal with,” Hagerty said. “So yes, let’s continue Title 42. Let’s keep at least one tool in the pocket of our border patrol and let’s start defending our border again.”