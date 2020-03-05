Sen. Blackburn surveys tornado damage in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Senator Marsha Blackburn was in Middle Tennessee Wednesday to assess the tornado damage.

She came to Nashville before visiting Putnam County.

Sen. Blackburn said she is working on getting federal air to assist with recovery efforts.

“I just talked to the White House and the president last night and we’re making plans for his visit on Friday. This area will come back and Congressman Rose is here and on the ground and working and trying to make certain all the needs are met,” explained Sen. Blackburn.

President Trump will visit Middle Tennessee Friday to survey the damage.