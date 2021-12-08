Sen. Blackburn speaks ahead of Senate vote on Biden business vaccination policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) shared her thoughts ahead of the Senate vote to overturn President Biden’s vaccination policy for businesses.

Biden’s vaccination policy requires businesses with more than 100 employees as well as federal contractors to get fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

Blackburn said in a statement to media that she will vote to overturn the mandates while also accusing the Biden administration of going beyond its authority.

“The American people oppose the mandate. The American people want to see this mandate pulled back and removed, and the American people want to have their freedom of choice in how they handle their health care,” Blackburn stated.

Biden’s vaccine mandates are nothing short of government overreach. We must protect our civil liberties and freedoms!



No individual should be forced to receive this vaccine. I joined @RepFredKeller and all of my @HouseGOP colleagues on legislation to block these mandates. https://t.co/PJyjTeeFiN — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) December 7, 2021

While Wednesday night’s vote will not likely come up in the house, GOP house members such as Diana Harshbarger from Kingsport are pushing for legislation that would black the mandates.