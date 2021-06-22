Sen. Bill Hagerty condemns ‘For the People Act’ on Senate floor ahead of vote

(WJHL) – A vote is expected in Washington D.C. Tuesday on a bill that one Tennessee lawmaker says represents a massive power-grab by Democrats.

The proposed legislation is called the “For the People Act.”

Supporters say the bill will open access for more Americans to vote in elections, bring more transparency to how candidates are financed and bolster government ethics provisions.

One of Tennessee’s United States Senators, Republican Bill Hagerty, spoke in opposition of the bill Monday in the Senate, calling it unnecessary, misguided and dangerous.



“Democrats don’t want to talk about details of this legislation,” Hagerty said. “They don’t want you to peek under the hood. They want to slap a voting rights bumper sticker on it, vote it through and then disparage and name call anyone who opposes it.”

The procedural vote on Tuesday will determine if the bill can come up for an approve-or-deny vote in the future.

Most analysts expect the bill won’t clear that hurdle and likely won’t have the votes to make it through Congress.